Blanchard Family Wines is bringing an early Christmas present to downtown Denver with the December 2018 opening of their new urban winery and tasting room that features their award-winning brand from Sonoma County, California. After an extensive search, the ideal location opened up in the activated alleyway of the cutting-edge Dairy Block development in the LoDo district. Co-owner James Blanchard explains, “The first minute I walked through The Maven hotel lobby and out into the activated Dairy Block alleyway, I knew we had found our home.” In collaboration with their head winemaker, Jene Chapanar, the tasting room will operate 7 days a week, 365 days a year, offering a full selection of their California wines, paired with Colorado and California sourced charcuterie, cheese, desserts, and other small bites. In addition to tasting flights and wine by the glass, you can also get bottles and growlers of wine to take home, as well as a wine club and special event space. Locals and out-of-town visitors alike, will have the opportunity to experience what it’s like to visit a Sonoma or Napa winery without getting on a plane. And guests of the on-site Maven Hotel, whether traveling in-state or from out-of-state, will have access to a high-quality wine experience while staying on the property as well. Blanchard Family Wines’ support for local Colorado charities over the past decade has been a cornerstone of their work, and will continue to be as they grow. Dedicated charity weeks at the winery and hosted events throughout the year, will bring the community together to support and strengthen it.

More at blanchardfamilywines.com