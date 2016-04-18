Veronica and Daniel Say I Do

 

When Veronica and Daniel met, romance was furthest thing from their young minds. Yet as far off as a love story may have seemed at the time, theirs was a fate of which fairytales are made. As children growing up in sunny Miami, Veronica was first introduced to Daniel as his sister’s best friend. Fast-forward to 2004, and the pair’s friendship turned to courtship. Fast-forward another eight years and a proposal was on the horizon – both literally and figuratively.

Read Veronica and Daniel’s full story in the Spring 2016 issue of Reign Magazine by clicking here.

Veronica + Daniel

June 28, 2015 // Aspen, Colorado

DLV Portraits49

DLV Portraits69

DLV Portraits16

DLV Portraits24

DLV Slides86

DLV Slides72

DLV Slides77

DLV Slides111

DLV Slides121

DLV Slides127

DLV Details01

DLV Details22

DLV Ceremony49

DLV Slides90

DLV Slides91

DLV Slides102

DLV Reception Details18

DLV Reception Details42

DLV Cocktail Hour 03

DLV Cocktail Hour 33

DLV Cocktail Hour 46

DLV Cocktail Hour 47

DLV Cocktail Hour 82

DLV Slides162

DLV Reception Details99

DLV Reception Details68

DLV Reception Details121

DLV Reception Details135

DLV Reception Details151

DLV Slides131

DLV Slides140

DLV Slides149

DLV Slides156

DLV Slides173DLV Slides189

DLV Slides191

DLV Slides205

DLV Slides209

The Details
Photographer, Jessica Lorren // Wedding Planner, Virginia Edelson of Bluebird Productions // Florist, Bare Root Flora // Décor, Corrine Williams of Cuthbert Road // Rentals, Eclectic Hive, Blueprint Rentals // Ceremony & Reception Venue, Private Residence // Music, DJ Sinatra // Linens, La Tavola // Catering, Caribou Catering // Cake, D’Ellisious // Bride’s Gown, Inbal Dror // Bride’s Shoes, Jimmy Choo // Bride’s Veil, Reem Acra // Groom’s Attire, Zenga // Hair & Makeup, Lutz Karpf // Videographer, Elysium Productions

 

 

Related Items