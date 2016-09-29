There are few Colorado combinations better than leaf peeping and day drinking. As such, this weekend’s Top Shelf Harvest in Vail has been on our agenda for quite some time. As a kick off to Vail Beaver Creek Restaurant Week, Town of Vail, Vail, Lionshead Merchants Association and Eagle Valley Events are hosting the third annual iteration of the foodie fete on Saturday, October 1, in the heart of Lionshead Village. The boutique-style event will pair Colorado distilleries and craft brewers with culinary tastes to offer inspired fare and libation pairings. Get up close and personal with the mixologists, chefs and spirit aficionados as you take in all that is Vail in the fall (i.e. gorgeous weather and even more gorgeous views).

Top Shelf Harvest will also feature a mixologist contest showcasing old school and modern cocktails, as well as a chance for people to vote for their favorite cocktails and cuisine. What’s more, the winning mixologist will be featured with a full page profile in the next issue of Sir and Sport Magazine.

We’ll see you at 8,120 feet…

The Details…



Who: Vail’s Top Shelf Harvest

What: A boutique-style event pairing creations from Colorado distilleries and craft brewers and culinary tastes, offering high-end demonstrations, a mixologist contest, live music and exquisite tastings to celebrate fall in Vail

When: Saturday, October 1st, 2016 from 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Where: Lionshead Village in Vail, Colorado

For more information about Vail’s Top Shelf Harvest and for ticket sales, please visit topshelfharvestvail.com

A few snaps of last year’s fun…

(images by Joe Keum for Reign Magazine)