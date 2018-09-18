That’s Fly

A mid-century modern masterpiece is slated to land at JFK Airport in 2019 and, with its touch down, there is the promise of restoring the 1962 Eero Saarinen-designed TWA Flight Center to its “Jet Age glory.” The new TWA Hotel is a flight back to yesteryear with 512 rooms dedicated to and inspired by the classic, retro feel of the 1960s. The project developer, MCR, reveals details to guest rooms that celebrate the martini bar, rotary phones, Saarinen-designed mid-century modern Knoll furnishings and bathrooms featuring terrazzo tile and Hollywood-style vanities. Windows are soundproofed so that you’re not reminded that you’re staying overnight at JFK Airport while the designer firm of Stonehill Taylor has incorporated brushed brass and wood accents with subtle nods to the glam days of travel all the way down to room keys that resemble passports. The hotel will also include six restaurants, eight bars, a fitness center and a 10,000-square-foot rooftop observation deck with a pool. Tyler Morse, CEO of MCR and MORSE Development, explains, “From the moment guests and visitors arrive at the TWA Hotel, they will find themselves immersed in the ethos of 1962’s rich culture, architecture, sights, sounds and ambiance. The attention to the smallest of details permeates the entire guest room experience, paying homage to the magnificent landmark and special time in American history.”

More at twahotel.com