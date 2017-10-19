BETSY MARR
Publisher & Editor in Chief
To call Betsy Marr a girly-girl is an understatement. In fact, she was practically born in pink high heels with a matching handbag. Raised in sunny southern California, Betsy is what you get when you take a girl from the swanky streets of the OC and transplant her to the Mile High City. Her candid, tell-it-like-it-is demeanor mixed with her bubbly, girlish west coast charm shines through in Reign Magazine. Obsessed with what’s fresh, fun and fabulous, Betsy scours Colorado to uncover the city’s must-have items, hidden jewels and classic gems. With a background in lifestyle public relations, Betsy has been on the front lines of the fashion and beauty industries for the past decade, and has found her passion in helping up-and-coming brands and niche designers make their mark on the world. Now, she brings that same passion to Reign, where she delivers the inside scoop on what’s hot and happening to Colorado via her quarterly lifestyle magazine. When she’s not penning her latest article, Betsy can be found shoe shopping in Denver or strolling around Aspen, with her furry friend Minnie in tow.
KEVIN MARR
Associate Publisher & Columnist for Reign Man
Half the duo that launched Reign, Kevin Marr is the magazine’s associate publisher, where he manages client services and advertising partnerships. Additionally, he is the publication’s Reign Man columnist, reporting on haunts and happenings for our male readers, and those who love them. A California native, Kevin attended Santa Clara University where he began his career in media as the voice of Santa Clara Bronco athletics. In fact, he called the legendary 1993 NCAA Tournament game against the University of Arizona, where an unknown freshman named Steve Nash shocked fans and led Santa Clara to a 1st round upset. From there, Kevin embarked on a career as a television producer at Fox Sports, where he worked on a number of shows including The Last Word with Jim Rome as well as helping brand the network nationally in over a dozen different premier markets. Eventually, his path led him to a corporate business development position with industry giant Xerox before moving to colorful Colorado and becoming an integral part of Reign. Kevin enjoys all things sports (particularly his beloved Los Angeles teams) and the active Colorado lifestyle – hiking and rafting amongst his favorites.
CHELSEA MAGNESS
Associate Fashion Editor
A Colorado girl through and through, Chelsea Magness is Reign’s Associate Fashion Editor, lending her styling expertise to photo shoots, scouring the city as one of our online contributors and assisting our editor in every sense of the word. Chelsea lives and breathes for fashion. She attended the Art Institute of Colorado where she earned a degree in fashion retail management, honing her visual merchandising and styling skills. A thrill seeker, animal lover and travel aficionado, Chelsea spends her days outside of the office racing off-road trucks in Mexico, volunteering with local veterinary clinics and riding horses competitively.