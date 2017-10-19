BETSY MARR

PUBLISHER & EDITOR IN CHIEF

To call Betsy Marr a girly-girl is an understatement. In fact, she was practically born in pink high heels with a matching handbag. Raised in sunny southern California, Betsy is what you get when you take a girl from the swanky streets of the OC and transplant her to the Mile High City. Her candid, tell-it-like-it-is demeanor mixed with her bubbly, girlish west coast charm shines through in Reign Magazine. Obsessed with what’s fresh, fun and fabulous, Betsy scours Colorado to uncover the city’s must-have items, hidden jewels and classic gems. With a background in lifestyle public relations, Betsy has been on the front lines of the fashion and beauty industries for the past decade, and has found her passion in helping up-and-coming brands and niche designers make their mark on the world. Now, she brings that same passion to Reign, where she delivers the inside scoop on what’s hot and happening to Colorado via her quarterly lifestyle magazine. When she’s not penning her latest article, Betsy can be found shoe shopping in Denver or strolling around Aspen, with her furry friend Minnie in tow.