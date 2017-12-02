Tabling the Issue

Few things rival the elegance of a beautifully set table. With the holidays upon us, we’re dreaming of china, flatware and linens like never before. Enter Cloth & Gold, the Denver-based startup that has you, and your tablescape, covered. The brainchild of entrepreneur Bridget Rodgers, Cloth & Gold is an online one-stop-shop for curated dinner party essentials that also provides darling, pre-selected tablescapes for party hosts to rent and return – no dishwashing or brainpower necessary. The company offers six timeless styles of tables, with frequent additions based on new trends and seasonal occasions. Tablescapes include complete place settings, each with a charger plate, dinner plate, salad plate, wine glass, flatware and cloth napkin, as well as a table runner and centerpiece accessories. Hosts can purchase in increments of four for up to 40 guests. Pricing ranges from $17 to $24 per place setting and is all-inclusive with delivery, cleaning and pickup.

