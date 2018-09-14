Sugar Rush

If there were such a thing as a cookie too beautiful to eat, this would be it. What began on a whim by an artistic mother of three young children has since turned into a business that’s undoubtedly the city’s prettiest purveyor of custom made confections. After being enlisted to help with a friend’s bridal shower, Amy Ensign, who had long had a flair for baking, realized that she had a business in the making. “The reactions to our creations and some nudging from the party-goers encouraged us to launch our business. It literally happened overnight,” the CU grad recalls. Since then, Ensign’s Gimme Some Sugar has been baking up a storm, being commissioned for everything from Bachelorette Parties to Bar Mitzvahs and anything in between. Birthdays, babies, weddings, graduations – no stylish celebration is complete without her one-of-a-kind creations, which are as delicious as they are darling. Each batch a true work of art, Ensign collaborates with her clients one on one to source inspiration and create original designs that spare no detail. The end results are over-the-top impressive. Yet for Ensign, the sweetest part is the sentiment. “I love the endless possibilities of designs and techniques, as well as being part of such special celebrations in peoples’ lives,” she notes. “What’s more, the flexibility to work with my kids at home, being able to include them in my business and setting an example of a mom who loves what she does is the most rewarding aspect of it all.” Gimme Some Sugar designs begin at $38 per dozen.

More at gimmesomesugarco.com