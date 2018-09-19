This season, fashion is our favorite competitive sport. Join us at the city’s most storied private club as we strike a pose and spare no expense.

Photos by Katie Bradshaw

Concept & Styling by Betsy Marr and Chelsea Magness

Hair and Makeup by Madison Wade, Matthew Morris Salon & Skincare

Shot on location at The Denver Athletic Club, Est. 1892

Emporio Armani Metallic Tweed Double-Breasted Jacket, $1,295; Emporio Armani Wide-Leg Metallic Tweed Pants, $725; Kendra Scott Drop Earrings, $175

Alo Yoga Off Duty Bomber Jacket, $160; Valentino Topstitched Techno Jersey Track Pants, $1,300; Prada Jacquard Platform 115mm Sandal, $790; Oscar de la Renta Threaded Ball Tassel Drop Earrings, $465

Valentino Long-Sleeve Zip-Front Short Dress, $3,690; Nike Fashion Cortez Sneakers, $100; Oscar de la Renta Silk-Wrapped Double-Square Clip-On Earrings, $395

Valentino Long-Sleeve Pleated Colorblock Mini Dress, $3,690; Oscar de la Renta Two-Tone Beaded Hoop Clip-On Earrings, $395

Valentino Short-Sleeve Faux-Wrap Jersey Midi Dress, $1,800; Valentino Free Rockstud High Sandal, $895

Valentino Short-Sleeve Stretch-Knit Dress with Butterfly Embroidery, $3,750; Kendra Scott Statement Drusy Earrings, $170

Joie Richardine B Pullover Sweatshirt, $158; Joie Dashiella Colorblocked Pleated Asymmetric Midi Skirt, $268; Balenciaga Classic City AJ Metallic Satchel $2,190

Trina Turk Mock-Neck Cutout Ruffle Back Dress, $268; Oscar de la Renta Pearly Tassel Clip-On Earrings, $395

Featured Image Wardrobe: Alice + Olivia Floral Mini Dress, $395; Oscar de la Renta Petunia Long Floral Drop Earrings, $420

Special thanks to Carla Valdez