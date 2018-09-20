Pretty in Pink

Words by Betsy Marr // Photos by Paige Eden // Planning by Ashley Summers

For expecting mothers (who already have two little boys, to boot) party planning can be a difficult, if not impossible, feat. Yet for Lindsey Suggs, the woman behind the legendary Broadmoor resort’s special events, a birthday celebration was a must despite baby’s impending arrival being a mere week away. With the help of talented industry cohorts, event designer extraordinaire Ashley Summers (a mom of two herself) orchestrated a perfectly pink soiree that the birthday girl would remember forever.

The Details

