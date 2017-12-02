Philip’s First Fiesta
It’s My Party
Philip’s 1st Fiesta
July 30, 2017
Denver, Colorado
Word by Betsy Marr // Photos by Rachel Havel // Planning by Ashley Summers
Philip is known by those who adore him as the happiest baby on the block. An energetic little man who loves playing with his big sister, Storey, and two dogs, he is simply the sweetest soul imaginable. One afternoon while toddling about in his playroom, Philip placed a pint-sized sombrero on his head, turned to his mother and grinned from ear to ear. “I couldn’t contain my laughter,” mom and event planner Ashley Summers recalls. “ I snapped a photo of him and it immediately sparked the idea for his first birthday party theme.” With that, the planning was underway for a fiesta celebration brimming with creative touches and whimsical details.
Read the full story in the Fall/Holiday 2017 issue of Reign Magazine by clicking here…
