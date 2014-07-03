Papa’s Got a Brand New Bag

“A man who has not been in Italy, is always conscious of an inferiority, from his not having seen what it is expected a man should see.” –Samuel Johnson

To hear Samuel Johnson tell it, most of us outside of Italy are missing out on experiencing the true treasures of life. Thanks to Borlino, I’m able to see what’s status quo from the land of Michelangelo, the Colosseum, Ferrari and Gucci, to name but a few. The stunning display of fine leather accessories from designer messenger bags, duffels, briefcases and satchels to luxury handbags and large travel bags are simply unmatched.

Borlino creations are hand-made from Italy using ancient tanning and construction methods passed down from generations of leather-good makers for hundreds of years. Founder Darrell Ratliff explains, “Anything else is not art. We are selling individual one-of-a-kind works of art. They are an investment. Not just a bag a case. The love and passion can be seen in every piece we make. ”

All items are available with names, logos or simple monogramming and here in Colorado they are found exclusively at Andrisen Morton in Denver. From musicians and athletes to business leaders and celebrities, it’s no accident that the Borlino brand has caught the eyes and appeal of so many. Primarily a men’s line, Borlino does reach 20% of its audience through women and Ratliff’s vision has recently extended to some new items specifically for that sophisticated female who appreciates the finer things in life.

“We’ve just created three styles of handbags in several colors using the same beautiful materials as in our other products. I had a lot of input from customers on features they wanted and I listened. To most of the women I spoke to, what’s on the inside is as important as what the outside looks like. For example, light colored fabric so things don’t get lost. We use a beautiful custom taupe linen interior in all of the bags. And pockets with a purpose right down to chapstick. You can learn a lot if you listen.”

Bravissimo.