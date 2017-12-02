Mountain Colors

Words by Betsy Marr // Design by Melissa Greenauer // Photos by David Patterson

Oftentimes, a mountain vacation abode takes the shape of nearly all of its neighbors. While beautiful, it is brimming with neutral colors, knotty pine, expected textiles and a rather clichéd western motif. Yet in this recent Bachelor Gulch home, nothing could be further from the truth. The homeowners, once New Yorkers who vacationed in the Connecticut countryside, had recently made their permanent residence in Florida and their secondary home in the Colorado Rockies.

A gray ikat pattern was used on the custom couch – perfect for warming up fireside.

A bold blue color palette brought this bedroom to life, adding character to the stunning mountain abode.

A guest room shows off custom headboards, which were made using a colorful plaid fabric and classic nailhead trim.

Another guest room shows off tufted headboards and lush fabrics, all the while mixing metals and textures to give the space personality.

An orange powder room makes a bold statement with a daring wallcovering, unique mirror and raw wood vanity.

Featured Image: An expansive yet inviting family room makes perfect use of sweeping mountain views through floor-to-ceiling picture windows, while a stone fireplace sets the tone for cozy winter evenings.