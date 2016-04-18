Motor West
Her bags were packed and her heart was full as she took that leap of faith. A would be starlet with a rockstar spirit, she followed the signs to Hollywood, one colorful stop at a time.
Reign Magazine // "Motor West" // Spring 2016 from Reign Magazine on Vimeo.
Photography by Frances Marron
Concept + Styling by Betsy Marr
Associate Fashion Editor, Chelsea Magness
Makeup, Amanda Hume & Jessica Dowling, Vert Beauty
Hair, Dawn Addington, Grand Salon
Production Assistant, Tom Walbrun
On the Road // Studs and spandex take on a whole new level of rockstar chic.
Herve Leger Fringe-Hem Embellished Bandage Dress, $2,890; Editor’s Own Boots; Oscar de la Renta Fringe Disc Drop Earring, $390; Miu Miu Cat-Eye Acetate Sunnies, $415
Hollywood or Bust // Wide legs and wide open spaces as she channels her flowerchild spirit with embroidered embellishments.
T by Alexander Wang Silk Georgette Cami, $295 at Garbarini; Alice + Olivia Ryley Embroidered Flare Jeans, $495; Stella McCartney Falabella Flower-Embroidered Tote, $1,275; Tom Ford Leana Lacquered Metal Sunnies, $425; Oscar de la Renta Golden Resin Flower Earrings, $290; Dina Mackney Gold Cuff, $800; Dina Mackney Multi-Row Bracelet, $695
Fuel Her Fire // Dramatic A-lines, bright florals and ladylike beads remind her who she was and always will be at heart.
Rag & Bone/Jean Turtleneck Cropped Tank, $125; Tracy Reese Floral Pleated Skirt, $310 at Garbarini; Editor’s Own Christian Louboutin Shoes; Tom Ford Anoushka Butterfly Sunnies, $435; An Old Soul Long Crocheted Pearl Necklaces, $90 Each; Editor’s Own Oscar de la Renta Earrings
Mapped Out // She’s bright and casual as she finds her path to stardom.
Made Worn Blondie Tank, $162; Current/Elliott Skinny Jean, $248
Sweet Dreams // Yellow is anything but mellow. She’s capturing every sweet moment in delicate fabrics with bold hues.
Lela Rose Daisy-Print Dress, $1,695; Prada Round Brow-Bar Sunnies, $590
Be Bop She Bop // Pretty in pink with an unexpected pop. Inspired by all things vintage, she’s a modern version of herself.
Erdem Fit-&-Flare Floral Dress, $1,095; Rebecca Minkoff Leo Saffiano Zip-Trim Clutch, $95; Oscar de la Renta Beaded Teardrop Earrings, $590
For the Record // Bell sleeves and subtle shades speak to her soft side as she channels inspiration of the vinyl kind.
Joie Kiora Floral Silk Georgette Jumpsuit, $378; Prada Baroque Round Brow Bar Sunnies, $335; Dina Mackney Beaded Tassel Necklace, $835; Sequin Tassel Necklace, $148
Bohemian Rhapsody // Lace and bellbottoms are decidedly modern once again.
Bailey 44 Stevie Lace-Sleeve Top, $207; Derek Lam 10 Crosby High-Waist Flare Jeans, $350; Jimmy Choo Snakeskin T-Strap Wedge, $575; Editor’s Own Hermes Scarf; Oscar de la Renta Long Beaded Tassel Earrings, $395
Taking the Stage // She’s sultry and sweet with something to say. Red, black, leather and sparkle are all the band mates a girl needs.
Diesel L-Beys Leather Jacket, $698 at Garbarini; Milly Geometric Jacquard Pleated Short, $220 at Garbarini; Editor’s Own Christian Louboutin Shoes; Alexander McQueen Skull Print Silk Scarf, $295; Lisa Freede Kingsley Necklace, $140
Badass // A force to be reckoned with, it’s all about laser cut leather, flowing silhouettes and in your face color as she rocks against the wind.
Nue 19.04 Perforated Leather Wrap Vest, $732.50; Milly Tropical Print Culottes, $435 at Garbarini; Editor’s Own Christian Louboutin Shoes; Tom Ford Anoushka Butterfly Sunnies, $435
Welcome to Everything // Bold floral embroidery, chunky accents and fierce pops of color greet her.
Alice + Olivia Ellen Short-Sleeve Embroidered Dress, $495; Balenciaga Giant 12 Velo Lambskin Bag, $1,985; Celine Shadow Sunglasses, $425; Editor’s Own Necklace
Beginner’s Luck // High waists and polka dots make for a moment of escape in a world that’s bright and unknown.
Cocoship Retro Red Leopard Polka Floral Print High Waist Bikini, $24 at amazon.com; Editor’s Own Sunnies
Fashions Available at
Neiman Marcus Denver
Cherry Creek Shopping Center
303.329.2600 // neimanmarcus.com
Garbarini
Cherry Creek North
303.333.8686 //garbarinishop.com
Shot on location at:
Deno’s 6 & 85 // 303.295.7672
Adams County Historical Society
Rosie’s Diner
LivMobil
Lucky U Motel // 303.781.4441