Kempe Cares 2015 // Step + Repeat II

 

On Friday, May 8th, kindhearted supporters donned their best black tie garb and braved the spring rain for the 30th annual Kempe Cares Gala. If you were one of the smiling supporters who posed on the step and repeat wall, you can find your photo in our gallery here. Simply right click to download. Don’t see your photo below? Check Part I, here…

Kempe Cares 2015 Step + Repeat // Gallery II

Photos by Melissa Hirsch of Studio JK, for Reign Magazine

Related Items