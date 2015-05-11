Kempe Cares 2015 // Step + Repeat II
On Friday, May 8th, kindhearted supporters donned their best black tie garb and braved the spring rain for the 30th annual Kempe Cares Gala. If you were one of the smiling supporters who posed on the step and repeat wall, you can find your photo in our gallery here. Simply right click to download. Don’t see your photo below? Check Part I, here…
Kempe Cares 2015 Step + Repeat // Gallery II
Kempe_162
Kempe_160
Kempe_159
Kempe_158
Kempe_156
Kempe_155
Kempe_163
Kempe_166
Kempe_167
Kempe_170
Kempe_172
Kempe_174
Kempe_180
Kempe_179
Kempe_178
Kempe_177
Kempe_176
Kempe_175
Kempe_189
Kempe_188
Kempe_186
Kempe_185
Kempe_184
Kempe_182
Kempe_190
Kempe_191
Kempe_192
Kempe_193
Kempe_194
Kempe_195
Kempe_196
Kempe_197
Kempe_199
Kempe_200
Kempe_202
Kempe_203
Kempe_211
Kempe_209
Kempe_207
Kempe_206
Kempe_205
Kempe_204
Kempe_220
Kempe_219
Kempe_218
Kempe_216
Kempe_214
Kempe_213
Kempe_222
Kempe_224
Kempe_225
Kempe_226
Kempe_228
Kempe_230
Kempe_232
Kempe_234
Kempe_236
Kempe_238
Kempe_240
Kempe_242
Kempe_244
Kempe_245
Kempe_247
Kempe_248
Kempe_250
Kempe_251
Kempe_252
Kempe_253
Kempe_255
Kempe_256
Kempe_257
Kempe_259
Photos by Melissa Hirsch of Studio JK, for Reign Magazine
Pingback: Kempe 2015 // Step + Repeat I | Reign Magazine