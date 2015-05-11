Kempe 2015 // Step + Repeat I

 

On Friday, May 8th, kindhearted supporters donned their best black tie garb and braved the spring rain for the 30th annual Kempe Cares Gala. If you were one of the smiling supporters who posed on the step and repeat wall, you can find your photo in our gallery here. Simply right click to download. Don’t see your photo below? Check Part II, here…

Kempe Cares 2015 Step + Repeat // Gallery I

Photos by Melissa Hirsch of Studio JK, for Reign Magazine
