Kempe 2015 // Step + Repeat I
On Friday, May 8th, kindhearted supporters donned their best black tie garb and braved the spring rain for the 30th annual Kempe Cares Gala. If you were one of the smiling supporters who posed on the step and repeat wall, you can find your photo in our gallery here. Simply right click to download. Don’t see your photo below? Check Part II, here…
Kempe Cares 2015 Step + Repeat // Gallery I
Kempe_154
Kempe_153
Kempe_152
Kempe_151
Kempe_150
Kempe_148
Kempe_147
Kempe_144
Kempe_141
Kempe_139
Kempe_138
Kempe_136
Kempe_134
Kempe_132
Kempe_130
Kempe_128
Kempe_125
Kempe_124
Kempe_122
Kempe_120
Kempe_117
Kempe_116
Kempe_113
Kempe_112
Kempe_109
Kempe_108
Kempe_106
Kempe_105
Kempe_103
Kempe_102
Kempe_101
Kempe_098
Kempe_096
Kempe_094
Kempe_092
Kempe_091
Kempe_090
Kempe_089
Kempe_088
Kempe_086
Kempe_085
Kempe_084
Kempe_082
Kempe_081
Kempe_078
Kempe_077
Kempe_074
Kempe_073
Kempe_072
Kempe_071
Kempe_068
Kempe_067
Kempe_066
Kempe_065
Kempe_063
Kempe_062
Kempe_061
Kempe_060
Kempe_059
Kempe_058
Kempe_056
Kempe_054
Kempe_052
Kempe_050
Kempe_049
Kempe_048
Kempe_047
Kempe_046
Kempe_045
Kempe_044
Kempe_043
Kempe_042
Kempe_041
Kempe_040
Kempe_039
Kempe_037
Kempe_036
Kempe_035
Kempe_034
Kempe_033
Kempe_031
Kempe_030
Kempe_029
Kempe_028
Kempe_026
Kempe_024
Kempe_023
Kempe_022
Kempe_020
Kempe_018
Kempe_016
Kempe_015
Kempe_014
Kempe_013
Kempe_011
Kempe_010
Kempe_008
Kempe_007
Kempe_005
Kempe_003
Kempe_001
Pingback: Kempe Cares 2015 Step + Repeat // Galley II | Reign Magazine