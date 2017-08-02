Join the Cult

Every summer, there’s an undoubted “it bag” swinging from the arms of trendsetting fashionistas. This year, the jury is in – Cult Gaia’s Ark bag is the must-have of the season. With its unexpected shape and modern sensibilities, the bamboo wooden clutch is as much of an objet d’ art as it is a handbag. Available in two sizes, the Ark is surprisingly roomy, making it the perfect blend of form and function. Cult Gaia’s natural hue is the original design and has been seen on the likes of Jessica Alba, but the sold-out bag (a new shipment hits in mid-July) is now available in a range of dreamy hues – think black, malachite, pink and marigold acrylic numbers among others. Designer and founder Jasmin Larian admits to the bag skyrocketing not through advertising or even PR, but through a (pun intended) cult-like following on Instagram, with the social media powerhouse’s most followed fashion bloggers snapping photos of the Ark in their #OOTDs. “My inspiration came from this vintage bamboo bag I found, and I was like ‘this needs to exist in the world!’ So I began researching the right way to reproduce it, which was a whole process in and of itself. The weaving on the bamboo is really technical,” Larian explains. Perseverance paid off, and today Cult Gaia’s creations are sold via the likes of online fashion favorites Net-A-Porter, Intermix and Moda Operandi.

Cult Gaia Ark Bag, from $128

cultgaia.com

Featured image courtesy of the fabulous Brittany at The Cashmere Gypsy, Colorado’s best fashion blog in our book!