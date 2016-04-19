It’s My Party

 

Any time a child celebrates a birthday surrounded by friends and family, love and laughter ensue. Yet some soirées go a step further. They wow and inspire. Such is the case with young Storey Summers’ festive fetes. So much so that celebrating each dreamy detail has become tradition within our pages – one that we anticipate every January. Having shared this precocious youngster’s parties since her second birthday, number five was certain to take the cake – both literally and figuratively.

Read more about Storey’s 5th birthday in the Spring 2016 issue of Reign Magazine by clicking here.

Storey Goes Camping

The Details
Photography, Cassidy Brooke // Event Planner, Ashley Summers // Venue, Spruce Mountain Ranch // Catering, Catering by Design // Cake + Desserts, Yours Truly Cupcake // Flowers, Newberry Brothers // Band, Our Generation // Ponies, Little Angels Pony and Pals // Train, Vern’s Mini Train // Photobooth, The Shutter Bus // Illusionist, Wayne & Wingnut // Horse & Carriage Rides, Kodiak Ranch // Linens, Chair Covers and Linens // Farm Tables & Acrylic Chairs, Charming Chairs // Lounge Area + Kids Table Chairs, House of Yonder // Watercolor Invitation, Meagan Harrington Diaz // Photo Viewer, Image 3D // Calligraphy, Kimi Nam // Wood Box Calligraphy , Sweet Zion Paperie
