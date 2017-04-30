Isn’t It Iconic?

Malia Dreyer’s Lettermade linens have long been favorites in our home, but her latest designs have the fashionista in us doing a double take – and not just with our Gin and Tonics. Dreyer has created a limited edition “icon” series of embroidered cocktail napkins and the first two feature the familiar faces of legendary tastemaker Iris Apfel as well as Chanel and Fendi powerhouse Karl Lagerfeld. The napkins – which are made of 100% fine linen – are as cheeky as they are adorable. “I designed our Iris and Karl cocktail napkins as a fun tribute to two of my favorite fashion icons; it was only fitting to include them as part of our collection,” Dreyer explains. We couldn’t agree more. Bottoms up. More at shoplettermade.com