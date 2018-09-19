In Living Color

A charming Cherry Hills abode gets a youthful makeover that’s bold, bright and perfectly posh
Words by Betsy Marr // Photos by Emily Minton Redfield // Design by Andrea Schumacher
When a young Denver couple began their house hunt nearly two years ago, they wanted a “forever” home that would grow along with them. Born and bred in the Cherry Hills enclave, the homeowner recalls many a day playing in her family’s verdant yard. As such, the land was of equal importance to the 30-year-old magazine editor as the structure itself. “I was always outside as a kid, and my backyard was sort of a safe haven for every adventure I came up with…and that, I really missed,” she explains. “I loved the feeling of freedom and privacy that a quiet neighborhood and sprawling backyard brought.” Yet the home’s French country interiors, while lovely, simply didn’t suit the couple’s more casual, contemporary tastes. And so they pressed on in their quest for the perfect abode, looking at more than 40 residences in the area only to come back to the place where they began (six times, to be exact). “The landscaping was so beautiful and something about the home just felt right each and every time we visited,” she recalls. Yet the interiors were not conducive to the open floor plan or vibrant aesthetic the couple desired. As such, they enlisted the help of interior designer Andrea Schumacher, undertaking a top to bottom renovation. The end result? A youthful, open space brimming with color, texture and bold details galore.
