I Scream, You Scream

If you have yet to discover the Museum of Ice Cream, you’re undoubtedly engaging in the art of unplugging (translation: you’re living under a social media rock). Everyone from Bey and Jay to the Beckhams, Gwen Stefani and Kim K. have been snapping selfies o’ plenty at the candy coated Los Angeles mecca. The original MOIC opened in New York’s Meatpacking District last year, with the LA version following soon after. This fall, a San Francisco location opened its Pepto pink doors, with the six-month running selling out in less than 90 minutes. It’s not hard to see why. In one room, ice cream cones hang like pendant lights. In another, a jungle of melted popsicles welcomes guests and in yet another, a giant ice cream sandwich swing hangs from the rafters. Then, there is the sprinkle pool. The museum’s most popular (and photographed) installation, the giant vat of rainbow colored ice cream sprinkles is ornamented with pastel pool floats begging for a swan dive. And while the current California installations are indeed sold out, we’re crossing our fingers that a Denver iteration will follow suit. In the meantime, we’ll live vicariously through #moic hashtags.

More at museumoficecream.com