We’re suckers for a good polo match and this summer, you can guarantee you’ll find us donning our seersucker at the third annual Bentley Denver Polo Classic. Produced by the Colorado outpost of the legendary British automobile manufacturer, the three-day event, which takes place June 9th – June 11th, will officially kick off Colorado’s summer polo season. This year, Friday evening’s VIP Gala will join forces with the inaugural Take Flight Tonight event which benefits Temple Grandin Equine Center, a research and education facility for equine-assisted activities and therapy to the emotionally and physically disabled. Sunday will boast all of the pomp and circumstance traditionally associated with a polo match – think stunning horses, divot stomping, cocktails and fine fare, and of course, plenty of opportunities to take in the latest models of Bentley’s flawlessly crafted automobiles – including the 2017 Bentayga SUV. Interested in taking her for a spin? Hit the event on Saturday, where an off road course around the polo grounds has been charted, allowing guests to get behind the wheel.

More at bentleydenverpolo.com