Home, Sweet Hollywood

Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills enclave is no stranger to bold faced names. In fact, many of Tinseltown’s brightest stars have called the neighborhood home – from Frank Sinatra to Jay-Z and Beyonce. Yet two of its most iconic residents, the late actresses Audrey Hepburn and Eva Gabor, both resided in the same stately home on Delfern Drive. Now, real estate seekers with a cool $14 million to spare can also call the 7,000-square-foot estate home. Listed by Hollywood broker Jade Mills, 100 Delfren Drive is touted as a “traditional tennis estate” and is as classicly picturesque as the actresses who owned it. The mansion is accessed through a gated entrance down a paved drive to the motor court and the private compound includes over an acre of lawns, tennis court, swimming pool, terraces, a 700-square-foot guesthouse with kitchen and a detached 1,000-square-foot staff quarters/office with living, dining, kitchen, one bedroom and two baths. The main house, originally built in 1938 and designed by popular architect Paul Williams, includes a grand foyer with focal curved stairwell, formal living room with fireplace and dedicated library nook, dining room, family room, kitchen, breakfast room and two staff bedrooms on the first floor. Upstairs are four bedrooms, including the master suite, totaling six bedrooms and four baths. Not surprisingly, the house also had a strong attraction to other stars of the era who lived there including David Niven and later, Mia Farrow.

