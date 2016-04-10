Hats Off: Why We Love Mariel (and Audrey)
Audrey Hepburn has long been loved for her iconic fashion sense. Classic, feminine and ever so chic define her looks and women from every walk of life love the starlet for her style and grace. With hat season approaching, we’re taking a look at our favorite Audrey Hepburn millinery moments for inspiration. Then, we’re heading to the best place in Denver for channeling our inner Audrey – Denise Snyder’s Mariel boutique. Need an excuse to don your new accessory? We also have the inside scoop on Colorado’s “hat friendly” charitable soirees this spring and beyond. From Hattitude to Polo, we’re stepping out in style.
Mariel
3000 East Third Avenue // Denver, CO 80206
303.623.1151
marielboutique.com
What: Women With Hattitude
When: May 5, 2016
For: DCPA’s Women’s Voices Fund
Why: Join 600 women to support female playwrights and directors over a whimsical and colorful luncheon at the Seawell Ballroom
Tickets: Visit denvercenter.org or call 303.572.4593
What: 5th Annual Latinas First Foundation Luncheon
When: May 5, 2016
For: Latinas First Foundation
Why:The Latinas First Foundation celebrates and elevates the Latina community by focusing on the cultural and historical contributions of Latinas in Colorado while providing opportunities and non-traditional scholarships for the next generation of Latinas.
Tickets: Visit latinasfirstfoundation.org
What: Jockeys, Juleps and Jazz Kentucky Derby Party
When: May 7, 2016
For: MyLifeLine.org Cancer Foundation
Why: MyLifeLine.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that encourages cancer patients and caregivers to create free, customized websites.
Tickets: Visit MyLifeLine.org
What: Schomp BMW Denver Polo Classic
When: June 24-26, 2016
For: Denver Active 20-30 Foundation
Why: As Denver Active 2030’s marquee event, the 29th Annual Denver Polo Classic is the nation’s largest charitable Polo tournament. Help support children in need across Colorado.
Tickets: denverpolo.com
Need a little inspiration for your look? Here, our top millinery moments from one Ms. Audrey Hepburn…