Hats Off: Why We Love Mariel (and Audrey)

Audrey Hepburn has long been loved for her iconic fashion sense. Classic, feminine and ever so chic define her looks and women from every walk of life love the starlet for her style and grace. With hat season approaching, we’re taking a look at our favorite Audrey Hepburn millinery moments for inspiration. Then, we’re heading to the best place in Denver for channeling our inner Audrey – Denise Snyder’s Mariel boutique. Need an excuse to don your new accessory? We also have the inside scoop on Colorado’s “hat friendly” charitable soirees this spring and beyond. From Hattitude to Polo, we’re stepping out in style.

Mariel

3000 East Third Avenue // Denver, CO 80206

303.623.1151

marielboutique.com

What: Women With Hattitude

When: May 5, 2016

For: DCPA’s Women’s Voices Fund

Why: Join 600 women to support female playwrights and directors over a whimsical and colorful luncheon at the Seawell Ballroom

Tickets: Visit denvercenter.org or call 303.572.4593

What: 5th Annual Latinas First Foundation Luncheon

When: May 5, 2016

For: Latinas First Foundation

Why:The Latinas First Foundation celebrates and elevates the Latina community by focusing on the cultural and historical contributions of Latinas in Colorado while providing opportunities and non-traditional scholarships for the next generation of Latinas.

Tickets: Visit latinasfirstfoundation.org

What: Jockeys, Juleps and Jazz Kentucky Derby Party

When: May 7, 2016

For: MyLifeLine.org Cancer Foundation

Why: MyLifeLine.org is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that encourages cancer patients and caregivers to create free, customized websites.

Tickets: Visit MyLifeLine.org

What: Schomp BMW Denver Polo Classic

When: June 24-26, 2016

For: Denver Active 20-30 Foundation

Why: As Denver Active 2030’s marquee event, the 29th Annual Denver Polo Classic is the nation’s largest charitable Polo tournament. Help support children in need across Colorado.

Tickets: denverpolo.com

Need a little inspiration for your look? Here, our top millinery moments from one Ms. Audrey Hepburn…