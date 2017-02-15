We admit it. When it comes to snow sports, dressing the part is half the fun. And nobody knows this better than mountain town fashion mavens. Enter Snow Angels, the too-cute-for-words line of kitted caps from Vail-based Susan Wagenknecht. Each hand-knitted piece boats a fab 16-inch pom fashioned from repurposed, vintage fur. Translation? No virgin fur is ever used, but rather hand selected by a furrier at local estate sales. What’s more, every Snow Angel design is made of 100% merino wool (so cozy) and is adorned with a darling Swarovski crystal snowflake logo. Our latest obsession, we’ll take one in every color.

More at snowangelknits.net