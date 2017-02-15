Hat Trick
We admit it. When it comes to snow sports, dressing the part is half the fun. And nobody knows this better than mountain town fashion mavens. Enter Snow Angels, the too-cute-for-words line of kitted caps from Vail-based Susan Wagenknecht. Each hand-knitted piece boats a fab 16-inch pom fashioned from repurposed, vintage fur. Translation? No virgin fur is ever used, but rather hand selected by a furrier at local estate sales. What’s more, every Snow Angel design is made of 100% merino wool (so cozy) and is adorned with a darling Swarovski crystal snowflake logo. Our latest obsession, we’ll take one in every color.
More at snowangelknits.net