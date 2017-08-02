Grant’s Spaghetti Bash
It’s My Party
Grant’s Spaghetti Bash
May 29th
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Words by Betsy Marr // Photos by Paige Eden // Planning by Lindsey Suggs
As the tour de force behind the events that take place at the legendary Broadmoor resort, it was only natural that Lindsey Suggs host a picture perfect, yet decidedly kid-friendly fete for son Grant’s second birthday. Using his love for all things Italian as her inspiration, Lindsey created a darling design for Grant’s “Uh-Oh Spaghetti-O” soirée. “I wanted something unique that you don’t see at every children’s birthday party. After our spaghetti dinner one evening, I looked at Grant, his face adorably messy from his favorite food, and it hit me,” the mother of two explains. With that, the planning began.
