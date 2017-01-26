It’s Friday night and the lights are about to shine bright. Fashion heads to the end zone, where the competition is fierce. Come along as colorful plays are made inside Colorado’s most iconic stadium.

Shot on location at Gold Diggers Stadium, Idaho Springs, Colorado, Est. 1958

Kate Spade New York Rosette Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $228; Kate Spade New York Silk Polka-Dot Skirt, $248; Chloe Round Cat-Eye Sunnies, $260; Hiché Floral Appliqué Sweater, $220; Theory Irenah Saxon Mini Skirt, $295



Trina Turk Aubree Dress, $298

Alice + Olivia Maria Embroidered Lace Dress, $695; Editor’s Own Heirloom Earrings



Cinq a Sept Ivy Striped Bomber Jacket, $495; Cinq a Sept Lace Frill Blouse, $245; Trina Turk Aubree 2 Pant, $268; Chloe Round Cat-Eye Sunnies, $260; Autumn Cashmere Quilted Bomber Jacket, $374; Vince Striped Cashmere Sweater, $320; Vince Stretch-Suede Cropped Pant, $995; Celine Shadow Sunnies, $415



10 Crosby Derek Lam Fringe Zip Jacket, $595; Paige Denim High-Rise Lou Lou Flare-Leg Jeans, $199; Moncler Wool Pompom Beanie, $335; 10 Crosby Derek Lam Plaid Double-Breasted Jacket, $595; 7 For All Mankind The Ankle Skinny Jean, $179; Oscar de la Renta Impatiens Flower Drop Earring, $425

Kate Spade New York Embellished Crewneck Sweater, $268; Kate Spade New York Broome Street Pleated Twill Skirt, $198; Theory Helaina Portland Shift Dress, $395; Theory Sallie Refine Merino Wool Sweater, $200; Moncler Fur Pompon Hat, $335



Theory Jodi B Cashmere Sweater, $345; Rebecca Taylor Lavish Floral Turtleneck, $250; Alice + Olivia Lee Pleated Leather Mini Skirt, $895

Add Down Vest with Fur, $378; Margaret O’Leary Crew Neck Sweater, $155; Millly Skinny Ankle Pant, $350; Brochu Walker The Blaise Pullover, $438; 7 For All Mankind The Ankle Skinny Jean, $179; Oscar de la Renta Two-Tiered Beaded Tassel Earrings, $435

Vince Regiment Stripe Cashmere Sweater, $320; J Brand Page Ribbed Sweater, $298; Rebecca Taylor Faux Leather A-Line Skirt, $325

Concept & Styling Betsy Marr

Photographer Joe Keum

Associate Fashion Editor Chelsea Magness

Hairstylist Dawn Addington, Grand Salon

Makeup Artists Amanda Hume & Natalie Olson, Vert Beauty

Associate Photographer Joyce Keum

Special Thanks To:

Superintendent Roslin Marshall, Clear Creek School District

Coach Brian Inman, Clear Creek High School

The Clear Creek High School Football Team

John Guy, Gold Diggers Stadium

Fashions Via:

Neiman Marcus Denver

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

303.329.2600 // neimanmarcus.com

Garbarini

Cherry Creek North

303.333.8686 //garbarinishop.com

Trina Turk

trinaturk.com