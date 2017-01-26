Game Day
It’s Friday night and the lights are about to shine bright. Fashion heads to the end zone, where the competition is fierce. Come along as colorful plays are made inside Colorado’s most iconic stadium.
Shot on location at Gold Diggers Stadium, Idaho Springs, Colorado, Est. 1958
Kate Spade New York Rosette Crewneck Pullover Sweater, $228; Kate Spade New York Silk Polka-Dot Skirt, $248; Chloe Round Cat-Eye Sunnies, $260; Hiché Floral Appliqué Sweater, $220; Theory Irenah Saxon Mini Skirt, $295
Trina Turk Aubree Dress, $298
Alice + Olivia Maria Embroidered Lace Dress, $695; Editor’s Own Heirloom Earrings
Cinq a Sept Ivy Striped Bomber Jacket, $495; Cinq a Sept Lace Frill Blouse, $245; Trina Turk Aubree 2 Pant, $268; Chloe Round Cat-Eye Sunnies, $260; Autumn Cashmere Quilted Bomber Jacket, $374; Vince Striped Cashmere Sweater, $320; Vince Stretch-Suede Cropped Pant, $995; Celine Shadow Sunnies, $415
10 Crosby Derek Lam Fringe Zip Jacket, $595; Paige Denim High-Rise Lou Lou Flare-Leg Jeans, $199; Moncler Wool Pompom Beanie, $335; 10 Crosby Derek Lam Plaid Double-Breasted Jacket, $595; 7 For All Mankind The Ankle Skinny Jean, $179; Oscar de la Renta Impatiens Flower Drop Earring, $425
Kate Spade New York Embellished Crewneck Sweater, $268; Kate Spade New York Broome Street Pleated Twill Skirt, $198; Theory Helaina Portland Shift Dress, $395; Theory Sallie Refine Merino Wool Sweater, $200; Moncler Fur Pompon Hat, $335
Theory Jodi B Cashmere Sweater, $345; Rebecca Taylor Lavish Floral Turtleneck, $250; Alice + Olivia Lee Pleated Leather Mini Skirt, $895
Add Down Vest with Fur, $378; Margaret O’Leary Crew Neck Sweater, $155; Millly Skinny Ankle Pant, $350; Brochu Walker The Blaise Pullover, $438; 7 For All Mankind The Ankle Skinny Jean, $179; Oscar de la Renta Two-Tiered Beaded Tassel Earrings, $435
Vince Regiment Stripe Cashmere Sweater, $320; J Brand Page Ribbed Sweater, $298; Rebecca Taylor Faux Leather A-Line Skirt, $325
Concept & Styling Betsy Marr
Photographer Joe Keum
Associate Fashion Editor Chelsea Magness
Hairstylist Dawn Addington, Grand Salon
Makeup Artists Amanda Hume & Natalie Olson, Vert Beauty
Associate Photographer Joyce Keum
Special Thanks To:
Superintendent Roslin Marshall, Clear Creek School District
Coach Brian Inman, Clear Creek High School
The Clear Creek High School Football Team
John Guy, Gold Diggers Stadium
Fashions Via:
Neiman Marcus Denver
Cherry Creek Shopping Center
303.329.2600 // neimanmarcus.com
Garbarini
Cherry Creek North
303.333.8686 //garbarinishop.com
Trina Turk
trinaturk.com