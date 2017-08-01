Exhibiting Behaviors

Aspen Art Museum has always been known for its innovation – from its roots as a burgeoning cooperative in heyday of the 1980s, to building its award-winning Shigeru Ban structure that opened in 2014. AAM’s latest showcase, however, is making new benchmarks with its first ever museum-wide exhibit. Wade Guyton Peter Fischli David Weiss opened this month to rave reviews, and features a collaboration between Swiss artists Peter Fischli (b. 1952) and David Weiss (1946–2012), known during their thirty-three-year partnership as Fischli and Weiss, and American artist Wade Guyton (b. 1972). Curated by museum CEO Heidi Zuckerman, the exhibit fills all five galleries in the museum and even spills into the common areas, lobby and expansive rooftop. Described as an “intricate adventure of a show,” Wade Guyton Peter Fischli David Weiss runs through November 26.

