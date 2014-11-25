Dress Code: A Formal Thanksgiving

While the temptation to show up to Thanksgiving dinner in our comfiest pair of yoga pants is most certainly there, that’s just not the way to impress the in-laws. We have the perfect ensembles for both you and your beloved that are sure to have your mother in law’s seal of approval. And P.S. – don’t forget the hostess gift (we have you covered there, too).

A Formal Thanksgiving: For Her

Kate Spade New York Vegas Swift Dress, $448

Hermes Palladium Wide Printed Enamel Bracelet, $570

Hermes Burgundy Narrow Enamel Bracelet, $650

Christian Louboutin Mina Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Nubuck Clutch, $2,995

Oscar de la Renta Clear Multi-Crystal Clip-On Earrings, $355

Oscar de la Renta Clear Multi-Crystal Necklace, $995

Hostess Gift: Neiman Marcus Four Golden Sparkle Champagne Flutes, $75

Christian Louboutin Iriza 100 Satin d’Orsay Pumps, $625

Kate Spade New York Vegas Structures Bow Belt, $148

A Formal Thanksgiving: For Him

Boglioli Slim-Fit Unstructured Woven-Wool Blazer, $1,165

Charvet White Royal Slim-Fit Cotton Oxford Shirt, $515

Hermes A Cheval sur mon Skate Tie, $195

J. Crew Arrow Tie Clip, $49.50

Michael Kors Stainless Steel Outrigger Chronograph Watch, $250

The Art of Shaving Brush or Brushless Shaving Cream in Lemon, $25

J.M. Weston 180 The Mocassin Leather Loafers, $750

Alexander McQueen Slim-Fit Polka-Dot Cotton Trousers, $1,225

Neiman Marcus Dot-Print Pocket Square, $55