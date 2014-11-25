Dress Code: A Formal Thanksgiving
While the temptation to show up to Thanksgiving dinner in our comfiest pair of yoga pants is most certainly there, that’s just not the way to impress the in-laws. We have the perfect ensembles for both you and your beloved that are sure to have your mother in law’s seal of approval. And P.S. – don’t forget the hostess gift (we have you covered there, too).
A Formal Thanksgiving: For Her
Kate Spade New York Vegas Swift Dress, $448
Hermes Palladium Wide Printed Enamel Bracelet, $570
Hermes Burgundy Narrow Enamel Bracelet, $650
Christian Louboutin Mina Swarovski Crystal-Embellished Nubuck Clutch, $2,995
Oscar de la Renta Clear Multi-Crystal Clip-On Earrings, $355
Oscar de la Renta Clear Multi-Crystal Necklace, $995
Hostess Gift: Neiman Marcus Four Golden Sparkle Champagne Flutes, $75
Christian Louboutin Iriza 100 Satin d’Orsay Pumps, $625
Kate Spade New York Vegas Structures Bow Belt, $148
A Formal Thanksgiving: For Him
Boglioli Slim-Fit Unstructured Woven-Wool Blazer, $1,165
Charvet White Royal Slim-Fit Cotton Oxford Shirt, $515
Hermes A Cheval sur mon Skate Tie, $195
J. Crew Arrow Tie Clip, $49.50
Michael Kors Stainless Steel Outrigger Chronograph Watch, $250
The Art of Shaving Brush or Brushless Shaving Cream in Lemon, $25
J.M. Weston 180 The Mocassin Leather Loafers, $750
Alexander McQueen Slim-Fit Polka-Dot Cotton Trousers, $1,225
Pingback: Dress Code: A Casual Thanksgiving | Reign Magazine