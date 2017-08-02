Domestic Bliss
A Farmhouse Reimagined
While the sweeping peaks of Telluride are indeed picturesque, city-life came calling for one globetrotting couple. With a passion for travel, art and architecture, these empty nesters fell in love at first sight with a traditional farmhouse in Denver’s Country Club enclave. And while certainly a departure from the expansive, ultra-modern home with which they were accustomed, the cozy historic abode was just the ticket. However, the entire space needed an overhaul, making it quite a task to undertake.
Words by Betsy Marr // Photos by Kimberly Gavin // Design by Beth Armijo
A custom painting of the homeowner’s four legged loves by artist Robert Weatherford brings charm and whimsy to the living room. Custom ottomans in Pollack Musco Cardinal; Custom L-shape Lounge Bench in Pollack Mohair; Coffee Table, Worlds Away Eric S Hinged Coffee Table; Wing Chairs, Hickory Chair Elliott Wing Chairs in Hickory Chair Fabric; Custom Drapery; Pindler Bontemps Sandstone Fabric
A parlor area boasts a favorite painting by Todd Murphy.
A bold, graphic stair runner added impact to the home’s entry. Runner, David Hicks Octagon Desert Night 100% Wool; Custom Bench in Brentano Ballroom Jitterbug Fabric.
The family used their existing furnishings, yet reinvented them for a more traditional space. A palette of gray and chartreuse created comfort mixed with a dash of modernity. Room and Board sofas are complemented by draperies fashioned from Pollack Caprice Birch Fabric.
The homeowner’s stunning Biedermeier chairs were upholstered in Pierre Frey Absinthe with Osborne & Little Du Barry Velvet Stripe details. A Visual Comfort Barbara Barry All Aglow Chandelier adds a playful opulence.
A traditional farmhouse kitchen was update with classic, bright whites for an open and inviting look.
The homeowner’s master bedroom is warmed by a traditional mantle and hearth, original to the historic home. To the right, silhouettes of their grandchildren were framed and styled as a gift from the designer. Custom Drapery in Romo V3029/32 Fabric; Room & Board Queen Bed.
In the master bathroom, a bright, light palette is ideal for relaxing, replete with a large soaking tub. Mirror, Uttermost Franklin Oval Mirror; Custom Shades, Pollack Caprice Birch.
Cole & Sons Royal Garden Wallpaper offers the perfect dash of capriciousness to a guest room.
Gray hexagon tiling played off shapes and hues throughout the home to create a seamless, modern look.