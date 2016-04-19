Domestic Bliss

Oftentimes, the perfect location does not play host to the perfect home. Such was the case for an active family of five looking to plant their roots in Cherry Hills Village. While the serene golf-course setting of their mid-century Tudor was indeed picturesque, the interiors were in need of a top-to-bottom renovation. With that, the homeowners embarked on an architectural journey that would take the dated space down to the studs, ultimately reemerging as a colorful and current abode.

Read the full story in the Spring 2016 issue of Reign Magazine by clicking here…

Custom, hand woven rugs by Authentic Rugs are both beautiful and family friendly, making for easy clean ups on unexpected spills. A coffee table by Grange is gorgeous and functional – hidden inside are tray tables that easily fold in and out. Upholstery by Kravet and art from local gallery Bobbi Walker Fine Art round out the space.

A kitchen that is open, airy and filled with charm serves as a gathering spot for the family. Bright yellow stools add a welcomed pop of color, while a backsplash by Decorative Materials and cabinets by BKC Kitchen & Bath are timeless and on trend.

A blue staircase painted in a gradient style added a pop of color and interest.

Graphic wallpaper by Kravet and vanity by Waterfall Vanities in an unexpected hue make for a powder room that’s both inviting and eclectic.

A statement art piece gifted from husband to wife sets the tone for a dining room that blends both classic and contemporary looks. Pendant lighting by Robert Abbey and Lee Industries upholstered dining chairs are neutral but interesting accents.

The family’s children helped in the design decision making process, including the selection of tile and lighting fixtures for each of their personal bathrooms.

The family’s children are memorialized on the walls in the master bedroom in art painted by the homeowner’s mother. Nightstands by Ryan Schlaefer and lamps by Arteriors accent the space.

The master bath is a perfect example of the overlying design theme for the home – classic with a playful sense of quirk. Seemingly neutral bath tiles, when viewed closely, reveal specialty tiles in various body part shapes. Here, a nose greets the homeowners in their master shower.

——————————

Photos by Kimberly Gavin // Interior Design by Beth Armijo // Architecture by Patrick Cashen