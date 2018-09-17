Dior in Denver

The Denver Art Museum has another spectacular exhibit headed its way beginning November 19, 2018 through March 3, 2019. Dior: From Paris to the World, celebrates 70 years of the House of Dior’s enduring legacy and its global influence through a selection of 150 couture dresses, accessories, costume jewelry, photographs, drawings, runway videos and other archival material. The chronological presentation will trace the history of the iconic haute couture fashion house, its founder, Christian Dior and the subsequent artistic directors who carried Dior’s vision into the 21st century. Dior, the art gallerist who became a celebrated couturier, generated a revolution in Paris and around the globe after World War II while creating haute couture expressing modern femininity and completely shedding the masculine silhouette that had been established during the war. His sophisticated designs marked the beginning of an epic movement in fashion history that would eventually lead to Dior successfully becoming the first worldwide couture house. The exhibit will focus on how Dior cemented his fashion house’s reputation within a decade and will highlight how his successors, Yves-Saint Laurent, Marc Bohan, Gianfranco Ferré, John Galliano, Raf Simons, and Maria Grazia Chiuri, incorporated their own design aesthetic. This exhibition is organized by the DAM and curated by Florence Müller, the museum’s Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion. It also features exhibition design by internationally renowned architect Shohei Shigematsu, principal of OMA New York.

More at denverartmuseum.org