Design in the Desert

 

We love anything LA-based tastemaker Mark Sikes touches (he designed Reese Witherspoon’s dreamy Draper James boutiques) and his latest project is no exception. Sikes is the creative force behind the reimagined Holiday House in Palm Springs and the 28-room boutique hotel, set to open this month, has us all aflutter. Located in the heart of downtown, the midcentury gem was originally built by famed architect Herbert Burns in 1951. Fast forward nearly 70 years and Holiday House is once again a Palm Springs hotspot, clad in Sikes’ signature blue and white palette. The property exudes a communal atmosphere and whimsical edge, with design centered on Gio Ponti inspired tile-work in the bar and artwork that includes pieces by David Hockney, Roy Liechtenstein, Herb Ritts, Alex Katz and Mr. Brainwash, with a garden sculpture by Donald Sultan. Every little detail – down to the Malin and Goetz bath amenities – is as stylish as the last. We can’t wait to check in. More at holidayhouseps.com

Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Backyard_1 Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Bedroom_5 Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Courtyard_4 Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Detail_1 Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Entrance_1 Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Kitchen_Nook_3 Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Living_Room_2 Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Living_Room_3 Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Living_Room_4 Holiday_House_-Palm_Springs_Pool_1 Holiday_House_Palm_Springs_Bedroom_2 Holiday-House_robe

 

