Design in the Desert

We love anything LA-based tastemaker Mark Sikes touches (he designed Reese Witherspoon’s dreamy Draper James boutiques) and his latest project is no exception. Sikes is the creative force behind the reimagined Holiday House in Palm Springs and the 28-room boutique hotel, set to open this month, has us all aflutter. Located in the heart of downtown, the midcentury gem was originally built by famed architect Herbert Burns in 1951. Fast forward nearly 70 years and Holiday House is once again a Palm Springs hotspot, clad in Sikes’ signature blue and white palette. The property exudes a communal atmosphere and whimsical edge, with design centered on Gio Ponti inspired tile-work in the bar and artwork that includes pieces by David Hockney, Roy Liechtenstein, Herb Ritts, Alex Katz and Mr. Brainwash, with a garden sculpture by Donald Sultan. Every little detail – down to the Malin and Goetz bath amenities – is as stylish as the last. We can’t wait to check in. More at holidayhouseps.com