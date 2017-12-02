Country Roads

Join us as we journey along the bucolic back roads as our fashionable couple revels in all that is fall. Apple picking, football, four legged friends and picnics in the orchard set the stage for style.
Photos by Frances Marron
Concept & Styling by Betsy Marr
Associate Fashion Editor, Chelsea Magness
Hairstylists, Tiffany LeBaron and Bobbi Ryce
Makeup Artist, Javier Jaimes
All via Matthew Morris Salon & Skincare
On the lady: Ralph Lauren Collection Taryn Leather-Trim Down Vest, $1,790; Ralph Lauren Collection Sequined Cable-Knit Sweater, $1,290; J Brand Alana High-Rise Cropped Jeans, $228 On the gentleman: Isaia Tartan Plaid Super 140’s Sport Coat, $2,795; Vince Sweater Reverse Tuck-Stitch Crewneck Sweater, $295; AG Matchbox 5-Year Outcome Jeans, $198
On the lady: Bailey 44 Twin Fin Off-the-Shoulder Top, $168; Derek Lam 10 Crosby Mid-Rise Striped Flare Trouser, $395; Chloe Marcie Large Leather Satchel Bag, $2,090; Rag & Bone Merilyn Corduroy Suede Baseball Cap, $150 On the gentleman: Brunello Cucinelli Plaid Alpaca Wool Sport Jacket, $3,695; Zegna Sport Techmerino Super Fleece Vest, $695; Ermenegildo Zegna Check Cotton Shirt, $345; Peter Millar Crown Five-Pocket Stretch Sateen Pants, $145; Persol Round Acetate Sunnies, $325; Shinola Bombe Leather Belt, $150
On the lady: Ralph Lauren Collection Haden Houndstooth Blazer, $1,990; Ralph Lauren Cashmere-Blend Jersey Sweater, $750; Current/Elliot The Stiletto Jeans, $198 On the gentleman: Ermenegildo Zegna Cashmere and Lambskin Leather Cardigan, $3,495; Vince Plaid Button-Down, $245; AG Graduate Jack Jeans, $178
On the lady: Veronica Beard Emory Ruched Plaid Shirtdress, $450; Gigi Burris Drake Wide-Brim Fedora Hat, $360 On the gentleman: Michael Kors Quilted French Terry Knit Vest, $228; Theory Rammy Mantra Plaid Shirt, $215; Peter Millar Crown Five-Pocket Stretch Sateen Pants, $145; Persol Calligrapher Edition Acetate Sunnies, $370
On the lady: Ralph Lauren Collection The Cricket Sweater, $1,290; AG Phoebe Distressed High-Rise Jeans, $298 On the gentleman: Brunello Cucinelli Alpaca-Wool Sport jacket, $3,995; Vince Boiled Cashmere Crewneck Sweater, $375; Brunello Cucinelli Corduroy Flat-Front Pants, $745
On the lady: Brunello Cucinelli Paillette Cashmere-Silk Poncho, $3,875; Splendid Edgware Plaid Button-Front Shirt, $128; Frame Le Velveteen High-Rise Skinny-Leg Jeans, $235 On the gentleman: Brunello Cucinelli Donegal Colorblock Cardigan, $1,875; Brunello Cucinelli Multi-Check Twill Cotton Shirt, $495; AG Graduate Sulfur Tailored Leg, $178
Alice + Olivia Lucinda Combo Sweater Vest with Shirt, $395; Alice + Olivia Lee Pleated Suede Skirt, $898
On the lady: Vince Cashmere Striped Shoulder-Button Pullover, $335; Vince Mixed Stripe Button-Down, $285; Theory Dimensional Jacquard Trecca Pants, $345; Chloe Drew Mini Chain Saddle Bag, $1,1750; Gucci Oversized Square Web Sunnies, $400 On the gentleman: Brunello Cucinelli Front-Zip Cardigan, $3,375; Brunello Cucinelli Madras Plaid Twill Shirt, $425; Peter Millar Five-Pocket Stretch Corduroy Pants, $145
Featured Image // On the lady: Ralph Lauren Collection Iconic Flag Cashmere Sweater, $1,490; Frank & Eileen Eileen Long-Sleeve Denim Button-Down, $228; Frame Le Velveteen High-Rise Skinny-Leg Jeans, $235 On the gentleman: Brunello Cucinelli Zip-Front Vest, $1,395; Michael Kors Dobby-Dot Slim Shirt, $198; AG Graduate Tailored Leg Pants, $178; Gucci Vintage Round Acetate Sunnies, $385; Shinola Bombe Leather Belt, $150
Fashions Via: Neiman Marcus Denver Cherry Creek Shopping Center 303.329.2600 // neimanmarcus.com
Filled with what’s fresh and fierce, Reign Magazine is the go-to guide for the well heeled reader. From home interiors to haute couture, wining and dining to entertaining and exploring, Reign delivers a unique perspective on life, style and the pursuit of fabulous.