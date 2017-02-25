Change of a Dress

We’ve always been fans of the colorful, quirky style of one Ms. Kate Spade. Now, our favorite design house has moved a hop and a skip from Fillmore Plaza to Cherry Creek Shopping Center. Brimming with looks that are both girlish and glam, Kate Spade New York’s Denver presence couldn’t be more welcomed. We especially love the Arabian Nights flair of the spring collection, which is fraught with tassels, natural fibers and adorably appointed camels. Also check out the Beyond Yoga X Kate Spade athleisure wear. It’ll take your workout game up several fashionable notches.

More at katespade.com or 303.270.0195‎