Camera Man

It could be argued that he’s the greatest fashion photographer of the past century. Only he’s not a fashion photographer. A war journalist turned society shutterbug; Slim Aarons crystallized a once blurred world of privilege and pedigree. A chronicler of the good life in the 1950s, 60s and 70s, Aarons had no peer. His pictures were and remain the images of the era and most certainly the echelon.

All photos by Slim Aarons, Courtesy of Getty Images.

Civilised Snooze

Photographer Slim Aarons slouches in a chair with the Acropolis and its surroundings as a backdrop (January 1955).

Sundowners

Two bikini-clad holidaymakers enjoy a glass of wine outside the Carlton Hotel, Cannes (January 1958).

Lounging in Verbier

Holidaymakers in sun loungers on the slopes at Verbier, Switzerland (February 1964).

Tullio Abbate

Tullio Abbate, of Abbate Boats, at the back of yacht as it is moored at a property on the shores of Lake Como, Italy (June 1983).

Polo Party

Paul Butler, patriarch of one of America’s foremost polo families, with his son, daughter, grandchildren and son-in-law, Palm Beach, April 1981. Left to right: Reute Butler Shober, Adam Butler, Jorie Butler Kent, Michael Butler, Paul Butler and Geoffrey Kent.

A desert house designed by Richard Neutra for Edgar J. Kaufmann, Palm Springs, California, January 1970. Lita Baron approaches, while in the foreground (left) Nelda Linsk, wife of art dealer Joseph Linsk, is talking to her friend, Helen Dzo Dzo.