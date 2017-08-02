Bon Anniversaire

It’s a celebration of fashionable proportions as familiar faces revel in merriment. Cheers to style and a life filled with joie de vivre!

See our complete fashion feature in the Summer 2017 issue of Reign Magazine, here…



Halston Heritage Pieced Metallic Halter Dress, $495; Ermenegildo Zegna Notch Lapel One-Button Tuxedo Suit, $3,095; Cinq a Sept Castiel Asymmetric Ruffled Silk Dress, $425; Trina Turk Highlight Metallic Cocktail Dress, $278; Herve Leger Cold-Shoulder Bandage Dress, $1,090; Ermenegildo Zegna Peak-Lapel One-Button Tuxedo Suit, $3,095; Escada Bartolini Lace-Up Side Sheath Dress, $1,095; Oscar de la Renta Impatiens Flower Drop Earrings, $425

Diane von Furstenberg Sequined Midi Pencil Skirt, $698; Diane von Furstenberg Long Sleeve Dotted Tie Shirt, $268; Rebecca de Ravenel Les Bonbons Three Drop Earrings, $298

On the lady: Halston Heritage Textured Metallic Cocktail Dress, $325; Jimmy Choo Romy 100 Sao, $625; Oscar de la Renta Impatiens Flower Drop Earrings, $425 On the gentleman: Armani Collezioni Textured Peak-lapel Dinner Jacket, $1,495; Model’s Own Pants

On the lady: Zac Posen Cap-Sleeve Satin Fit and Flare Dress, $2,290; Oscar de la Renta Beaded Chevron Ball Drop Earrings, $475 On the gentlemen: Classic White Dinner Jackets and Bowties, Ted’s Clothiers

On the ladies: Model’s Own Attire On the gentlemen: Classic White Dinner Jackets and Bowties, Ted’s Clothiers

Valentino Butterfly Guipure-Lace Dress, $4,980; Oscar de la Renta Small Impatiens Flower Drop Earrings, $350

Halston Heritage Off-the-Shoulder Fit and Flare Dress, $425; Oscar de la Renta Beaded Polka Dot Ball Drop Earrings, $475

Trina Turk Fantastic Ponte Flounce Dress, $428; Halston Heritage Striped Asymmetric Cocktail Dress, $325; Manolo Blahnik Elia Feather T-Strap, $895 Halston Heritage Off-the-Shoulder Gown, $375; Classic White Dinner Jacket and Bowtie, Ted’s Clothiers

Photos by Joe Keum // Concept & Styling by Betsy Marr // Associate Fashion Editor: Chelsea Magness // Makeup: Amanda Hume and Natalie Olson, Vert Beauty with Nicole Toledo; Additional Makeup by Marisa Garcia, Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare // Hair: Bri Murray, Leslee Feldhaus, Karly Gonzales, Venice Martinelli, Roxanne Ramos, all via Matthew Morris Salon and Skincare

Shot on location at Moss Denver, mossdenver.com

Fashion Via

Neiman Marcus Denver

Cherry Creek Shopping Center

303.329.2600 // neimanmarcus.com

Ted’s Clothiers

303.781.1382 // tedsclothiers.com