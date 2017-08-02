Annie and Charlie Say I Do

I Dos
Annie & Charlie
Colorado Springs, Colorado
July 15, 2016
Words by Betsy Marr // Planning by Ashley Summers // Photos by Joe Keum
When it came time to plan their wedding, the iconic Broadmoor Resort in Colorado Springs seemed like a perfect choice for Denver-based Annie and Charlie. Having spent nearly every Thanksgiving holiday there, the property held special meaning for Annie and her family. “I always wanted to get married close to home and I love that the Broadmoor is classic Colorado, yet feels like you are across the world,” the bride explains. With that, the famed respite became the backdrop for a dream wedding.
Photographer, Joe Keum, Studio JK// Wedding Planner, Ashley Summers, Ashley Nicole Events // Ceremony & Reception Venue, The Broadmoor // Florist, Newberry Brothers // Lighting & Draping, LMD Productions // Décor Rental, Event Rents, Charming Chairs // Linens, Nuage, La Tavola // Ceremony Live Painter, Jennie Lou Art // Ceremony Musicians, Aspen Strings // Dinner Musicians, Maestro Hughes // Live Band, The Jordan Kahn Band // Invitations and Printed Materials, Vera Wang, The Stationery Company // Catering and Cake, The Broadmoor// Bride’s Gown, Monique Lhuillier , Anna Be with Sara Gabriel “Annie” Veil// Bride’s Shoes, Tom Ford // Bridesmaid Dresses, Adriana Pappell from Miks, Wichita Falls, Texas // Groom’s Attire, Custom White Dinner Jacket, Ted’s Clothiers // Hairstylist, Alex Cox // Makeup Artist, Kelsey Zabawa
