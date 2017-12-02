A Napa Valley Wedding
I Dos
Maggie & Clayton
May 14, 2016
Napa Valley, California
Words by Betsy Marr // Photos by The de Jaureguis // Planning by L’Relyea Events
While Maggie and Clayton indeed first met through a mutual love of the mountains, it was the peaks of northern California and not the Colorado Rockies that brought the pair together. Clayton, a Sacramento-based event marketer and San Francisco-based Maggie had joined the same shared ski house in Lake Tahoe. The duo immediately bonded over a love of skiing, adventures and dogs (in particular, Maggie’s one-eyed Golden Retriever, Summit). Two months later, Maggie and Clayton took a trip to France together, and have been exploring the world side by side since.
When it came time to say “I do,” the couple, who had since moved to Colorado for Clayton to pursue a role at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Denver, knew that they wanted a relaxed yet elegant wedding reminiscent of the Rockies. However, with so many friends and family members hailing from California, a wine country wedding seemed apropos. After visiting several locales, they fell in love with Calistoga Ranch’s rustic yet refined appeal.
Read the full story in the Fall/Holiday 2017 issue of Reign Magazine by clicking here…
The Details
Planner, L’Relyea Events // Venue & Catering, Calistoga Ranch // Officiant, Jackie Chang // Photography, The de Jaureguis // Rentals, Encore Event Rentals, Bright Event Rentals and Archive Rentals // Lighting, Got Light // Ceremony & Cocktail Music, Lauren Alegre // Dinner & Dance Music, King Most // Sound, Sound On Stage // Florals, Loop Flowers // Cake, Moustache Baked Goods //Transportation, Beau Wine Tours // Hair, Danielle Blanchet // Makeup, Julie Dy // Bride’s Shoes, Valentino