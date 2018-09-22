A Letter from the Editor

Above: The very moment I met my son, February 9, 2018. They laid him next to me. I looked at him and said, “Hi, I’m your mom.” A very sleepy newborn opened his eyes wide as can be and stared right back at me. My sweet husband captured it all, and for that I am forever grateful.

Real, raw, unedited. Just like motherhood.

“In raising my children, I have lost my mind but found my soul.” – Lisa T. Shepherd

No words have ever rung truer for me than these. In February, our sweet baby boy, Langdon William Marr, entered the world nearly a month before we were expecting him. Thrust into motherhood, my life immediately changed. To say that becoming a parent was a shock to my system would be a huge understatement. In fact, “shocking” is the only way I can really describe those early weeks. Suddenly, the existence I had known for nearly forty years was gone. In its place were sleepless nights, days filled with a million and one questions (Why is he crying? When should I feed him? Is that color normal? What was that sound?) and a new level of exhaustion that I didn’t know was possible, even during the heaviest throes of entrepreneurship. It. Was. So. Hard.

But with each passing day, our new normal became, well, exactly that – normal. Fear and anxiety began to ease and slowly but surely, our increments of rest began to increase. And then, one day, it happened….motherhood went from something I was enduring to something I was enjoying. A lot. Every day, I fall more in love with my son. Seeing this big, bright world through his tiny lens has changed me so much in such a short time. The things I once fretted about seem silly now and the things I took for granted seem monumental.

For better or worse, becoming a mother shakes you to your very core. It also opens up a new group of support and understanding from other mothers. This community – this tribe of badass women – is one I feel so grateful to have joined. Since having Langdon, the unexpected outpouring of support and words of encouragement from other women – some of whom I knew only on the surface or not at all – has warmed my heart and opened my eyes. This, Reign’s first ever “Moms Issue,” I dedicate to you. The working moms. The stay at home moms. The veteran moms. The first time moms. The expecting moms. The moms in spirit and the moms who came before us. It’s undoubtedly the toughest yet most rewarding job there is. Kudos to you. And in case someone hasn’t told you recently, you’re doing a great job!

In this issue, I hope you’ll pay special attention to our Mothers of Invention feature. The stories of Lindsay, Monica and Jenny are enlightening and inspiring and the women on “The List” are absolute superstars. In particular, Jenny’s willingness to share her personal journey as a mother living with cystic fibrosis is both an honor and a privilege for Reign. One of my new heroes, this woman has paved her own way in the world and has not only survived what for many would be the ultimate roadblock, but has thrived. I hope you’ll join me in supporting her new and noble endeavor, Wheezie Stevens.

Of course, in changing me as a woman, motherhood has also changed me as a Publisher. I’m more excited than ever for our magazine’s future because I am more confident than ever in who and what our brand is, can be and should be. A celebration of a life well lived and of the women living it, both in Colorado and beyond. Expect to see more diversified content – content that speaks to women in every chapter of life – from online stories for the young ladies just starting out in the world, to profiles of the professional powerhouses paving the way, to health and beauty innovations for the ladies entering the next chapter to practical (yet posh) ideas for yes…the moms.

Next year, we’ll be producing our magazine semi-annually, a move that makes sense on many levels. A firm believer in doing things well or not at all, in addition to being a smart business decision, it’s also my way of balancing my role as Langdon’s mother and as Reign’s leader in a manner of which I can be proud. I want to show all of the moms out there that yes – you can spend your days with your children and still have an incredible career. Motherhood fills my soul in ways I cannot describe, yet our publications fill my creative spirit and sense of self worth in a completely different manner. To our team, clients, readers, friends and partners who have stuck by our side this year as we slowly figured out how to “do it all,” Kevin, Langdon and I thank you with the utmost of sincerity.

Yours in style (and by style I mean yoga pants and a wet ponytail),

Betsy Marr

Publisher, Editor and Langdon’s Mom

PS: If you’d like to see an excessive number of photos from my first seven months of motherhood, follow along here…