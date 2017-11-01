A Fashionable Past

Not one, but two museums dedicated to the work of the late Yves Saint Laurent are set to open their doors this fall. Located in Paris and Marrakech, the museums offer visitors a closer glimpse into the life and career of the celebrated fashion pioneer. The latter of the two museums holds special significance as the city itself is said to have a profound effect on St. Laurent’s work. What’s more, Fondation Pierre Bergé-Yves Saint Laurent and Fondation Jardin Majorelle will unveil the Musée Yves Saint Laurent Marrakech, which will become the permanent home to a significant selection of the designer’s work. The museum building was designed by French architecture firm Studio KO and is located adjacent to the Jardin Majorelle, which the late designer saved from destruction in the 1980s along with partner Pierre Berge (who passed away this September).

