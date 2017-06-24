If the shoe fits then the Italian-crafted soles that sell for up to $3,800 a pair could find Jimmy Choo with a new controlling shareholder. JAB Holding Co., who bought the brand back in 2011, has announced that it will put the famous luxury shoe brand on the block. Owned by Germany’s wealthy and reclusive Reimann family, JAB has opted to focus more on its consumer-goods holdings including Panera Bread Co., Krispy Kreme Doughnuts, Keurig Green Mountain Inc. and Peet’s Coffee and Tea. Jimmy Choo has reported improved earnings with growth in China, Japan and the U.S. despite slow department store sales here in the states.

